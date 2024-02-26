Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Homeless mother with two school-aged daughters camping at Mystery Bay

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 28 2024 - 9:12am, first published February 26 2024 - 3:30pm
Kayla and her daughters aged seven and 11 have been camping at Mystery Bay camping ground since Christmas because they have nowhere else to go. Picture by Marion Williams
Kayla and her daughters aged seven and 11 have been living at Mystery Bay camping ground since Christmas.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

