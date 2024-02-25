South coast gets UK nurses as government looks to stem worker shortage

The south coast will welcome 12 nurses from the United Kingdom next month as part of an incentive program to attract health workers to regional NSW.
The nurses will join Moruya, Batemans Bay and South East Regional Hospitals as part of the Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme (RHWIS), which offers a $20,000 bonus to relocate.
All up 80 nurses will be moving to southern NSW from the UK in 2024 after a NSW Government recruitment drive.
Elizabeth Vinu is a child and family nurse who started at Moruya on January 8.
Originally from India, but traveling from London, Ms Vinu said she felt more welcomed on her arrival in Moruya than anywhere else in her career, which has seen her work across three countries in 14 years.
"The team at Moruya Hospital and the Local Health District are really supportive and I've felt welcomed by the community of Moruya as well. I feel this is the place I'm meant to be," she said.
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland welcomed the nurses from the UK.
"You have moved to the other side of the world, left your families, friends and communities behind to embrace new experiences and communities here in Southern NSW and we are grateful for that," he said.
Southern NSW Local Health Distric CEO Margaret Bennett said workforce shortages had been a significant challenge for health services across Australia over the past few years.
"The response to our overseas recruitment drive has been overwhelmingly positive," she said.
"Our staff and local communities are rolling out the red carpet for our wonderful new UK nurses."
"I am sure our new recruits will love living and working in regional NSW, especially in our beautiful coastal towns from Batemans Bay to Eden."
