Things to see and do around the Eurobodalla region

The Australian Breastfeeding Association is hosting an intergenerational art program. These free workshops, which create a secure and inclusive environment where participants of all ages and abilities can engage in artistic expression are being run in three Eurobodalla locations from March to May. The first one is on at the CWA Hall in Moruya on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 9.30am, followed by sessions on March 12, 19 and 26. Further workshops will be held in Narooma in April and then Batemans Bay in May. Participants are welcome to attend single workshops or take part in the entire series. Light refreshments will be provided and registrations can be made online.