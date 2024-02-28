Things to see and do around the Eurobodalla region

Horse Racing
Country Championships
Premier country racing returns to Moruya Racecourse for the south east heat of the NSW Country Championships. One of the biggest days on the regional racing calendar, punters can also enjoy live entertainment, fashions in the field, a host of food trucks and kids' activities. The theme is coastal chic with buses leaving from Narooma, Tuross and Batemans Bay. It's on Sunday, March 3 at Moruya Jockey Club, gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 12.55pm. Phone 4474 4409.
Fishing Comp
Tuross Head
The Tuross Head Flathead and Bream Tournament, held on the beautiful Tuross River, is a prestigious estuary competition. Held on the Canberra Day long weekend, the lure and fly only competition is in its 12th year. The event starts with a briefing on Friday night, March 8, at Club Tuross and concludes with a presentation on Sunday, March 10. Adult tickets are $155 and include an event shirt and dinner on Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased online.
Art Program
Moruya
The Australian Breastfeeding Association is hosting an intergenerational art program. These free workshops, which create a secure and inclusive environment where participants of all ages and abilities can engage in artistic expression are being run in three Eurobodalla locations from March to May. The first one is on at the CWA Hall in Moruya on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 9.30am, followed by sessions on March 12, 19 and 26. Further workshops will be held in Narooma in April and then Batemans Bay in May. Participants are welcome to attend single workshops or take part in the entire series. Light refreshments will be provided and registrations can be made online.
Open Mic Event
International Women's Day
A special International Women's Day event is being held at Tukka Cafe in Moruya for young girls in the community to step up, share their original song, their voices and their nerves. The backyard of Tukka cafe will host the perfect event for the community to come together and support all who wish to give it a go. The event is backed by local artists including Pei-Shan, founder of 'Blueberry Jam' band. It's on Saturday, March 9, from 10.30am to 3pm.
Street Stall
Hospital Fundraiser
Cake, craft and books will be some of the items available to purchase as the Moruya District Hospital Auxiliary hold a street stall to raise funds. Be sure to say hello from 8am on Saturday, March 9. The stall will be outside Harris Scarfe on Vulcan Street in Moruya. Eftpos will be available.
Enduro
Narooma Trails
Get ready for Fox Superflow enduro race happening for the first time on Narooma Trails. The format allows you to ride in a relaxed atmosphere, and competitors can treat it like a cruisy mountain biking day out or a world cup event. There are three timed tracks with five runs and the fastest on each counts. It's happening on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10. You can choose your day to race or opt to race both - registrations are now open and can be made online. Phone 0403 090 952.
Ocean Swim
Broulee
The annual Bay to Breakers Ocean Swim offers a chance for swimmers of all ages and experience levels to compete. Hosted by the Broulee Surfers SLSC, the day includes a 1.4km ocean swim, a 500m swim for juniors or new comers, and a new dash for cash swim. There's also prize money on offer. It's on Sunday, March 10, starting at 9am. Competitors can register and buy a ticket online.
Community Radio
Membership Drive
If you're interested in becoming a member of great community radio station 2EAR FM be sure to drop in and say hello at the Moruya Country Markets. If you would like to find out more information, fill out an application form or get your hands on a program guide, the stall will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16.
