Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man charged with three counts of possessing prohibited drugs

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged with possessing drugs and a knife while travelling on the South Coast train line on Thursday, February 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.