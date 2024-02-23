Man charged with three counts of possessing prohibited drugs

A man has been charged with possessing drugs and a knife while travelling on the South Coast train line on Thursday, February 22.
The 32-year-old is among 49 people arrested during the two-day Operation Generate, tackling anti-social behaviour and enhancing commuter safety across the public transport network.
The man was asked to produce an Opal card or ticket by police patrolling between Wollongong and Oak Flats just after 9am.
He was unable to do so, and inquiries revealed he was allegedly in possession of drugs including cannabis and methylamphetamine, along with a knife.
He will face Narooma Local Court on March 15 charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, custody of a knife in a public place - subsequent offence, and possess/attempt to, a prescribed restricted substance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.