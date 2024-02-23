Severe thunderstorms expected to hit the South Coast later today

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting severe thunderstorms for the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and parts of the South Coast later today (Friday, February 23).
Heavy rain and even hail is expected.
And with the warning that severe thunderstorms are likely, the NSW Rural Fire Service is reminding the region that sparks fly whenever lightning is around.
The RFS is urging people to report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).
Anyone needing help with flood or storm damage should contact the NSW SES on 132 500.
In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).
The NSW SES is reminding people to never drive through floodwater and seek shelter if hail or lightning occurs.
Don't forget to stay up-to-date with the latest fire and flood information through the Hazards Near Me app.
