Fire to Flourish Eurobodalla grants to build people's disaster resilience

Fire to Flourish Eurobodalla has awarded 18 grants to grassroots projects that will strengthen community disaster resilience.
The group's Indigenous facilitator Barb Rix said the grants were for projects that the community thought would strengthen their disaster resilience.
"Our criteria were quite open because it is community-led.
"They are the experts in what they need and their priorities.
"We are here to support them deliver initiatives they know will do well," Ms Rix said.
The diverse projects span men's groups, women's groups, music collectives, schools and over 50s.
Most are shire-wide except for two infrastructure projects in Mogo and Tomakin.
Sam Fletcher's successful grant application is for a climate action music night in Tomakin on May 11.
There are four live music acts and five speakers plus a Q&A panel the speakers will run.
"There is a lot of doom and gloom about climate change in the media," Mr Fletcher said.
"I want a more positive take so while speakers will give facts, the focus is how individuals can create their own change and inspiring them to do it."
Speakers include activist Ken Enderry, local GP Dr Michele Hamrosi and students from Moruya High and St Peter's in Broulee.
"Some of the speakers have done things that will inspire people to take action to combat climate change," Mr Fletcher said.
"Some of the musicians are also high school students so I am setting an example of organising the event and inspiring them to do the same."
There is also a fundraising element to support climate activist group 350 Eurobodalla.
Steph Morris' Mungguradah project was inspired by the fact that many Mogo properties were lost in the Black Summer bushfires due to having rubbish around them.
She identified 12 Elders in Batemans Bay and Mogo who she felt had contributed to the community.
Since December she has been getting their yards in order and reducing fire hazards such as removing tree branches near gutters.
Ms Morris helped clear their properties of rubbish that they could not because they do not have a vehicle or it is too expensive to go to the tip.
She has made information packages about fire protection, composting and recycling.
"I am teaching them about recycling safely and effectively to reduce waste.
"We have had really good feedback so it has been an amazing journey with the Elders.
"I want to educate them and make a change with their homes and families."
Other successful applicants were the Batemans Bay Community Picnic, Eurobodalla Youth Mountain Bike Project, Bodalla Local Aboriginal Land Council community waste management project and Anglicare Moruya Emergency Relief Hub.
