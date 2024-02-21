Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Workshops aim to help deal with the issues and emotions surrounding end of life

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:41pm, first published February 21 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Death and dying is something we all face - in our own lives and the lives of people we care about.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.