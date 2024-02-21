Workshops aim to help deal with the issues and emotions surrounding end of life

Death and dying is something we all face - in our own lives and the lives of people we care about.
And with it comes a wide range of emotions and experiences.
Local community members can join free online or face to face 'Last Days' workshops in Ulladulla, Bega, Queanbeyan and Shellharbour to help them navigate the last days of someone they care for.
The workshops are being presented by the South Eastern Primary Health Network Coordinare, and CEO Prudence Buist said while dying was a normal part of life, "many of us are unprepared for what happens and the practical steps to take after losing someone we care for".
"The Last Days program helps you understand what's ahead when someone is at the end of their life, creates space for open conversations about their wishes and preferences and gives you practical knowledge to help you plan and prepare," Ms Buist said.
"These workshops have received very positive feedback with 96 per cent of attendees feeling more confident to support people with a life limiting illness and their carers and to start conversations about what's important to make a person's final days meaningful, comfortable and fulfilled."
A recent workshop participant said, "It concreted in me the feeling that we need to talk about death and dying much more - the facilitator was brilliant - death is not a morbid subject and she was able to get this over to us all."
HammondCare is delivering the Last Days Foundation workshops to equip people with practical knowledge and tools, including the role of palliative care, what to expect as we approach the end of our lives, what a death with dignity may look like and the choices we have.
Other topics include future planning, common rituals, rules and regulations around death plus how grief and loss can impact individuals and support available.
Clinical nurse palliative care consultant Rachael Zielinski will present the workshops.
"Death and dying is the elephant in the room - and one of the last taboos," she said.
"We hope the program will provide a place to reflect and discuss death and dying, breaking down notions that preparing for end of life is technical, private and hidden."
Community members can register via the links below, all workshops are presented from 10am to 1pm with morning tea provided:
Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Tuesday, February 27 - to register https://bit.ly/3U9taiV
Breakfree Queanbeyan, Wednesday, February 28 - to register https://bit.ly/3vMI8kP
Shellharbour Civic Centre, Tuesday, March 19 - to register https://bit.ly/491yglz
Ulladulla Civic Centre, Wednesday, March 20 - to register https://bit.ly/48HmfSA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.