Black Pepper calls on the community to get behind ovarian cancer fundraiser

February is a special month for the staff at clothing store Black Pepper as they raise much needed funds for Ovarian Cancer Australia (OCA).
OCA are the nation's leading advocate for improved care for women with ovarian cancer. The organisation also provides free access to specialist nurses and counselling support.
February is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month and Black Pepper stores hold special morning teas to raise awareness and funds.
At Black Pepper Batemans Bay, the store is holding a fundraising raffle. The Catalina Club has generously donated 18 holes of golf for four people with the use of a golf cart valued at $400. In addition, Betta Electrical has generously donated a $100 gift voucher.
Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 and will be drawn on Thursday, February 29.
Batemans Bay store manager Linda Roman Kalnins said throughout the year Black Pepper stores sell OCA teal ribbons and pens and each February a special blouse and scarf is designed especially to raise funds.
"This year we have two prints incorporating the ovarian cancer colour teal that have been used on a top, blouse and scarves," she said.
"$10 from the purchase of each item goes directly to Ovarian Cancer Australia. Black Pepper is committed to helping raise awareness and has supported Ovarian Cancer Australia for 10 years, raising over $700,000."
Five women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every day. In most cases it is found at an advanced stage where it's difficult to treat and three of these women, every day will die.
Ovarian Cancer Australia is a national not-for-profit organisation that was founded by people directly affected by ovarian cancer.
"They support women in all regions and in fact I have spoken to two women recently in the store that live locally and have received their support," Ms Roman Kalnins said.
