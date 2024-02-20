Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla Council: Asbestos identified at Surfside beach is low risk

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 21 2024 - 7:52pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council has cordoned off a section of the northern end of Surfside beach because exposed stormwater pipes contain asbestos. Picture by Eurobodalla Shire Council
Eurobodalla Shire Council has cordoned off a section of the northern end of Surfside beach because exposed stormwater pipes contain asbestos. Picture by Eurobodalla Shire Council

Asbestos has been identified in Eurobodalla shire but council says it is low risk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.