Eurobodalla Council: Asbestos identified at Surfside beach is low risk

Asbestos has been identified in Eurobodalla shire but council says it is low risk.
Erosion and big swells exposed some stormwater pipes and slabs at Surfside beach while loose pieces of fibro have been reported at Lewis Island in Narooma.
At a community meeting just before Christmas to discuss the Surfside beach erosion, a resident asked that the pipes be tested for asbestos.
Council infrastructure director Graham Attenborough said an asbestos specialist took samples in late January and found they contained asbestos.
The day after receiving the report, council cordoned off the area at the northern end of Surfside beach.
"We are getting permits to remove some of the old pipes that aren't being used and the pipes still in service will be encased in concrete.
"It is negligible risk to humans and negligible risk it will become airborne," Mr Attenborough said.
The permits will take at least a few more weeks and the actual clean-up will take up to a week before that section of the beach can be reopened.
A member of the public reported "what appeared to be loose pieces of fibro" at Lewis Island.
"It is a sensitive environment with lots of shellfish," Mr Attenborough said.
"We will need permits and either our team or experts will pick it out."
Again, it is deemed to be low risk.
"If it is asbestos, it is bonded so low risk," he said.
"It is in a tidal zone so always wet."
Mr Attenborough said the asbestos posed no risk to wildlife, birds, insects or marine life.
Mr Attenborough said several older buildings, residences and commercial buildings have asbestos.
"I heard 30 percent of properties in Sydney have asbestos such as bathroom lining.
"If it is in a bonded form it isn't a risk unless you start disturbing it.
"If members of the community identify it we will investigate and take action as we did with Surfside," he said.
"To my knowledge we have done something of an audit for asbestos, but as as a result of these two incidents we won't go out looking for it."
If people find it however, council will take action.
Mr Attenborough said erosion comes and goes.
He said over the last two to three years there have been big storms and east coast lows but at the same time the reverse happens and beaches re-nourish naturally as more sand comes in.
"We are talking to Transport for NSW about their plans to dredge the Clyde as they do on a program basis.
"We have a Coastal Management Plan that talks about risks and actions so we can re-nourish and put sand back on beaches but we have to work with Transport for NSW."
Anyone who finds possible asbestos should report it to council@esc.nsw.gov.au
