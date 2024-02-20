Things to do and see around the region

Come and Try
Golf
Empower Golf Australia is hosting a Come and Try Golf Clinic at Moruya Golf Club on Friday, February 23. The clinics are the ideal way to introduce new people living with a disability to golf for the first time or to reintroduce former players to the game they love after accident or illness. The clinic runs for one hour and starts at 10.30am. For first time attendees, contact james.gribble@empowergolf.com.au to arrange a free ticket.
National Day
War Animals
More than 16 million animals served in World War I which is why the Australian government has gazetted February 24 as National Day for War Animals. On Saturday, February 24, Narooma RSL sub-branch will hold a short service to mark the day. The service will be held at 10.30am at Club Narooma.
Workshop
Summer Cooking
Join Sandra Makdessi, education officer from Sustainable Agriculture & Gardening Eurobodalla, as she steps you through how to create delicious food using locally grown summer fruits and vegetables. It's on at the Narooma Library on Saturday, February 24, running from 10am to 12pm. Tickets are $10, phone 4476 1164.
Market
Narooma Rotary Markets
Make a visit to NATA Oval for a taste of local produce, food, coffee, crafts and much more at the Narooma Rotary Markets. Held on the fourth Sunday of the month, the markets open at 8.30am, on Sunday, February 25.
Meet up
Wrap with Love
Long time community group Wrap with Love is inviting all keen knitters and crochet workers to its next meeting. The South Coast group, with volunteers from Batemans Bay to Cobargo, have been making wraps since 1993. The knits are then sent to aid agencies which distribute to people around the world in need. Every year they send around 400 wraps to a central warehouse in the Sydney for distribution. It's on Wednesday, February 28, from 1pm to 3pm in the meeting room at St Bernards Church, David St, Batehaven. The following meeting will be on Tuesday, March 12, from 10am to 12pm at Batemans Bay Library.
Concert
Jon Stevens
Jon Stevens returns after sellout tours in 2022 and 2023 with his signature show - The Noiseworks & INXS Collection Tour. He'll play the hits Take Me Back, New Sensation, Touch, Don't Change, Hot Chilli Woman, Never Tear Us Apart, No Lies and more. It's on Thursday, February 29 at Bay Pavillions in Batemans Bay. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online.
Music Society
Three Sonatas
The South Coast Music Society presents Anna da Silva Chen (violin) and Daniel de Borah (piano) in the performance of Three Sonatas. Anna da Silva Chen is a young violinist making waves while pianist Daniel de Borah's impressive career has included guest appearances with orchestras in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. It's on 2pm, Sunday March 3, at St Bernard's Church in Batehaven. Tickets are $45 from www.southcoastmusicsociety.com or at the door (school students and an accompanying adult are free)
Get Active
Sprint Series
The great outdoors is a feature of the Sprint Series Adventure Race, happening on Sunday, March 3, at Tomakin. The four hour event suits competitors of all fitness levels and kids can race accompanied by an adult. The entry fee and registration form can be completed online.
Open Mic Event
International Women's Day
A special International Women's Day event is being held at Tukka Cafe in Moruya for young girls in the community to step up, share their original song, their voices and their nerves. The backyard of Tukka cafe will host the perfect event for the community to come together and support all who wish to give it a go. The event is backed by local artists including Pei-Shan, founder of 'Blueberry Jam' band. It's on Saturday, March 9, from 10.30am to 3pm.
Community Radio
Membership Drive
If you're interested in becoming a member of great community radio station 2EAR FM be sure to drop in and say hello at the Moruya Country Markets. If you would like to find out more information, fill out an application form or get your hands on a program guide, the stall will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.