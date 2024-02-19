Grab your gloves and join the helpers on Clean Up Australia Day on March 3

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and tackle litter - Clean Up Australia Day is on again to tidy up Eurobodalla.
The nation-wide clean up rolls around on the first Sunday of March each year.
Eurobodalla Council has supported Clean Up Australia Day for the past 22 years and is aiming to increase participation numbers.
Council's clean-up project officer Maree Cadman is expecting about 50 sites to register and encouraged more.
"We're hoping everyone will register again this year, put their gloves on, pick up a bag and take a bit of time to clean up their patch," Ms Cadman said.
"If more sites register, more ground will be covered and hopefully we'll see more people join in.
"It's such an impactful event; last year 290 volunteers removed 43 cubic metres of rubbish from our waterways, parklands and beaches."
Register to run a clean-up site or join one via the Clean Up Australia Day website.
Local businesses are also jumping on board to support the day by registering their own sites and donating prizes for clean-up efforts.
"It's a great way to spend time outside with friends or family, and you get such a rewarding feeling tidying up the beautiful place we live in," Ms Cadman said.
"This year, we want to make an extra fuss and celebrate everyone's efforts on the day.
"If your group shares a photo with us, we'll feature you in a gallery on Council's Facebook page," she said.
Tag 'Eurobodalla Council' on your Clean Up Australia Day posts on social media or email photos to council@esc.nsw.gov.au
This year's clean-up will be held on Friday, March 1, for schools and Sunday, March 3, for the local community.
