Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Crime

Man charged after late night high-speed pursuit ends in crash

Updated February 20 2024 - 9:46am, first published February 19 2024 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The high-speed pursuit allegedly took place from Glenella Road, continuing onto the Princes Highway. Picture Google Maps
The high-speed pursuit allegedly took place from Glenella Road, continuing onto the Princes Highway. Picture Google Maps

A man will appear in Local Court on Monday, February 19, after a high-speed police pursuit through the streets Batemans Bay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.