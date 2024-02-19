Hundreds get free skin checks as mobile clinic visits Broulee and Moruya

A national skin check truck is spreading an important message - one that is close to the hearts of Broulee husband and wife Peter and Lee Louttit.
Through the work of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, a check is easier than ever. The new truck was in Moruya to provide free skin checks on Saturday, February 17 and then Broulee on Sunday, February 18.
For Lee Louttit, the visit is an important step in proving skin checks to residents in regional areas. Lee's brother and passionate awareness campaigner Anthony Simmons died in 2022 from a rare melanoma.
Both Lee and Peter volunteered on Sunday, speaking to people as they arrived for their free check.
"It's a free service and skin checks can be a costly thing," Mrs Louttit said. "There's not a lot of people that can do them and the waiting lists are long.
"We had a perfect example yesterday. We had a young mum with her two little ones who came in, I guess the daughter might have been six or seven and she had a new spot up behind her ear.
"She was concerned about it, she had something on her own skin that she was concerned about. (Before she came to the truck) she went to book in and she couldn't actually afford for both of them to get their skin checked."
Mrs Louttit said almost 400 people were checked in the truck on Sunday. The mobile clinic is the first of its kind in Australia and is the work of cancer survivor Jay Allen, the CEO of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation
Mr Allen launched the truck in June 2023 and spent last week at Parliament House in Canberra seeking government support for a second truck. The foundation's mobile clinic is supported through fundraising and corporate sponsorship. The Louttit's raised $25,000 at the inaugural Winter Gala Ball in 2023.
Mrs Louttit said there are plans to expand the service.
"It's only a spot check at this stage but long term they plan to do full body mapping as well because MoleMap are one of their other sponsors - the melanographers are paid for by MoleMap," she said.
"The plan going forward is in one booth they will be doing full mole mapping and that'll be a booked service, we can only do probably 20 a day, and then spot checks in the other one and then we'll do biopsies in the third space if need be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.