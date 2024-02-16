Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Shopping centre puts call out to find local heroes

Updated February 19 2024 - 8:47am, first published February 16 2024 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Village Centre & Bridge Plaza Batemans Bay is running a competition to find community heroes. Picture file
Village Centre & Bridge Plaza Batemans Bay is running a competition to find community heroes. Picture file

Do you know a community hero?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.