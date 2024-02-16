Shopping centre puts call out to find local heroes

Do you know a community hero?
Batemans Bay shopping centre, Village Centre & Bridge Plaza, has launched a campaign to find the unsung heroes making a difference in our community every day.
It could be someone helping out a sporting club or school, or maybe a neighbour who always puts their community first.
The Love Our Locals campaign aims to shine a spotlight on those who embody the spirit of community service.
From February 15 until February 27 residents of postcodes 2536 and 2537, along with staff members of retail stores in Village Centre & Bridge Plaza, are encouraged to nominate their local heroes via the online nomination form available on the centre's website, villagecentreandbrodgeplaza.com.au.
A panel of esteemed local stakeholders will carefully review nominations from February 27 to March 1 to select six outstanding individuals as finalists.
From March 8 to March 25 the community will have the chance to vote for their favourite Local Hero. The finalists' stories will be prominently displayed in the centre, allowing shoppers to learn about their inspiring contributions. At the end of this phase, the top three finalists will be awarded generous prizes:
Village Centre & Bridge Plaza encourages everyone to participate in celebrating the remarkable individuals who make Batemans Bay a better place to live. Join us in honouring our local heroes and showing appreciation for their selfless acts of kindness and dedication.
