Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

CWA Tilba asks NSW Minister for comprehensive Far South Coast bus service

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 20 2024 - 10:58am, first published February 19 2024 - 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Tilba branch member Helene Sharpe, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, and CWA members Nola Ezzy and Annette Kennewell. Picture by Marion Williams
CWA Tilba branch member Helene Sharpe, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, and CWA members Nola Ezzy and Annette Kennewell. Picture by Marion Williams

Imagine if there was a regular bus service that linked all the towns between Batemans Bay and Eden to provide easy access to the region's hospitals, airports and TAFEs?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.