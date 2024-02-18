CWA Tilba asks NSW Minister for comprehensive Far South Coast bus service

Imagine if there was a regular bus service that linked all the towns between Batemans Bay and Eden to provide easy access to the region's hospitals, airports and TAFEs?
What about a regular bus service to Canberra with its hospital and airport and another to Kiama train station via Moruya Airport to help people get to Sydney?
That is what CWA Tilba branch proposed to NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison when she visited the two shires on Thursday, February 15.
CWA Tilba branch member Helene Sharpe developed the proposal out of personal need but it turned out each of the 230 people who signed a petition in support of the bus service had a story.
She researched the shires' private and public services and found that the towns between Moruya and Bega "seem to be in a public transport shadow, like a rain shadow".
The bus services she proposed would help shift workers at hospitals, aged care facilities and restaurants and cafes.
People could attend medical appointments in Canberra without the expense of staying overnight, as could friends and family visiting patients in Canberra hospitals.
There would be improved access to the shires' TAFEs and greater use of facilities like public swimming pools, cinemas and theatre.
Without public transport elderly people unable to drive cannot shop or attend medical appointments meaning they must move away, cutting connections to their community.
Ms Sharpe said the service she envisaged would be a regular, reliable service by a 15-seater mini-bus and should be wheelchair accessible.
She noted that the population of the two shires, based on the 2021 census is 76,535.
Ms Sharpe outlined three possible services, ranging from a bronze one that was the bare minimum to help the community, to a silver one that would be useful and a gold one that would help the community thrive.
Another member of the branch, Annette Kennewelll, read out statistics from the 2021 census that showed the population of the Eurobodalla shire was older than the NSW average.
The shire also had a greater proportion of people on low incomes and a higher proportion of single-person households, all of which underlined the need for a bus service.
Ms Aitchison said "this is an area of transport disadvantage".
"We know that good public transport is essential for things like health and education."
She said that for people over the age of 85 public transport is usually the only option.
"We are hearing you and trying to take steps to get to your bronze or silver level of service," Ms Aitchison said.
The meeting discussed the potential for using existing transport resources such as club and school buses that are only used a few hours each day.
