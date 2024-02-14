Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Energy efficiency grants for Eden-Monaro small businesses open February 26

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 19 2024 - 11:35am, first published February 15 2024 - 9:24am
Applications for the Federal Government's Energy Efficiency Grants for small businesses open in the Eden-Monaro electorate on February 26. Picture by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS
The Federal Government is delivering a further $41million in Energy Efficiency Grants (EEG) to support small and medium businesses save on energy bills and lower emissions.

