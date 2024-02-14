Energy efficiency grants for Eden-Monaro small businesses open February 26

The Federal Government is delivering a further $41million in Energy Efficiency Grants (EEG) to support small and medium businesses save on energy bills and lower emissions.
Round Two of the EEG will provide between $10,000 and $25,000 in funding to businesses to support upgrades to more efficient equipment.
That includes replacing air conditioners with high efficiency units or gas heating boilers with heat pumps.
The $41.2million investment from the $62million program will help businesses use less energy and improve competitiveness, while reducing their carbon footprint.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said that energy usage is one of the biggest expenses for small and medium-sized businesses in Eden-Monaro which is why the government wants to help them put downward pressure on bills with more efficient lighting and equipment.
"This funding will support businesses in the electorate invest in new appliances and energy efficient technology which will improve their energy efficiency practices and reduce their overheads.
"The next round will build on the $264,000 delivered in Eden-Monaro under Round One - which supported Pete's Swim School in Queanbeyan upgrade a heat pump, Adaminaby Bowling Club upgrade lights, and Tumut Building Supplies reduce their power usage.
"I encourage local businesses across Eden-Monaro to take a look at the grant guidelines, and to start putting their applications together ahead of February 26," Ms McBain said.
Applications for the grants will open in Eden-Monaro on Monday, February 26, 2024.
For more information about the Energy Efficiency Grants for SMEs program and how to apply visit the government's web page.
