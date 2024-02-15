Four Winds announces new annual program of music and events, Four Winds '24

Four Winds has announced an annual program of music and events to delight community and visitors during 2024.
Sublime classical performances and dynamic, diverse genre offerings will be presented at the beautiful Barragga Bay site, all at a reduced price with new flexible ticket package options.
The new program, Four Winds '24, kicks off at 2pm on Saturday, March 9.
It is a family-friendly fiesta of music, food trucks, and groove, featuring Caravana Sun and supported by local legends Felicity Dowd and Benji and the Saltwater Sound System.
Easter concerts on Saturday and Sunday by Australia's pre-eminent string ensemble, the Goldner String Quartet, pay special tribute to their phenomenal 30 years together; a final return to share their mastery with Four Winds' dedicated classical audience.
Easter Friday will see Butchulla songman Fred Leone and Samuel Pankhurst's collaboration Yirinda exploring ancient stories and soundscapes.
Both acts showcase the diversity of Australian music, from First Nations storytelling to contemporary and classical.
In addition to established Four Winds favourites such as Goldner String Quartet, Sharon and Slava Grigoryan, Affinity Quartet, and Stefan Cassomenos, the annual program features contemporary artists Heath Cullen and David Bridie.
There are new initiatives, residencies, collaborations, and partnerships with Headland Writers Festival, the Yuin Folk Club, SECCA, Musica Viva, Music in the Regions and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
The popular Spring Youth Music Festival will return in November and the inaugural Barragga Yangga (Many Songs), curated by Four Winds First Nations creative director Cheryl Davison in partnership with Rachel Hore's Big Sing in the Desert, will take place in October.
Four Winds executive director Leigh Small said the year is all about making the most of its unique parkland coastal site to experience all kinds of music.
"We're really looking forward to the Sunday afternoon picnic concerts, a wonderful way to catch up with family and friends at the end of the week, and everyone can drive home before the dangerous for wildlife twilight hours.
"Additionally, we have reduced the price of tickets and introduced a flexible discounted pass that can be used singly or as a group to make the concerts more accessible," Ms Small said.
The year-long program is a departure from the three-day Easter Festival model of presenting Australia's greatest classical artists that Four Winds has mounted over the last three decades.
"As indicated last year, 2024 is a time to review and recalibrate Four Winds' future," Ms Small said.
"We want to explore the possibilities of music in Australia today with, and for, as many people as we can at Four Winds.
"This program is an expression of that."
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland MP officially launched the Four Winds '24 annual program on Friday, February 16.
"It is a rich addition to the cultural offerings in our region.
"This celebration of local, national, and international talent and community engagement reflects the abundance of our artistic landscape and I look forward to the joy it will bring to our constituents," Dr Holland said.
"I encourage audiences to attend the stunning Four Winds site multiple times throughout the year to experience music in nature in its many forms."
For more information go to Four Winds' website.
