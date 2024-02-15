Over confidence a factor as Marine Rescue records emergency mission rise

Marine Rescue NSW has cited an over confidence amongst South Coast boaters as one of the reasons behind a spike in emergency rescue missions.
The Monaro region, which covers Batemans Bay, Tuross Moruya, Narooma, Bermagui, Merimbula, Eden, Alpine Lakes and Moama rescue units, completed 47 rescue missions in January. The majority of these were at Batemans Bay with 25, while Narooma had 7 and Eden 6.
Volunteers from Marine Rescue completed more than 700 missions across NSW in the first month of the year.
Volunteers in the Monaro region completed 37 emergency rescues in January, while in 2021 they completed 21 during the same month. Monaro Inspector Glenn Sullivan said the increase is likely due to a growing confidence in boaters.
"With the type of engines and the vessels that members of the public are actually using at the moment, they are providing a greater range so they're able to go further offshore," he said.
"They're getting more confidence to do that especially with the electronics and they just seem to be going further afield.
"The complexity of the rescues has changed just purely from the tyranny of distance that we're having to go offshore."
Mr Sullivan said an emergency rescue involves a disabled vessel with people on board in open water.
"I've noticed in the last three years an increase in the amount of searches, working with Surf Lifesaving and NSW Water Police, where people have gotten themselves into trouble whether it being off the beaches or vessels being overturned and having a larger coordinated response," he said.
"There's a greater involvement (from us) in those particular jobs."
On February 2, Marine Rescue Batemans Bay went to the aid of four people stranded on their fishing boat about 15 kilometres off Malua Bay.
The rescue unit were able to reach the boat before conditions deteriorated in the afternoon. Mr Sullivan said changes in the weather play a huge part in their work.
"If you are going to go out there on what I would describe as a fair day and you break down, then fine, we will get to you and bring you back," he said.
"What complicates it is when people go out there and they try to beat the weather conditions later in the day.
"They might be fine now but they're not reassessing and taking in the fact what might happen later on.
"Or they've dragged the boat down (from inland) and regardless of the conditions they're going out."
Mr Sullivan said seasickness, leading to dehydration, can also result in an emergency. People can call Marine Rescue, triple zero or use their marine band radio to call for help.
