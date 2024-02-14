Catalina Club to host elite golf with NSW Open lead-up event

Look forward to watching some of the nation's best professional golfers in Batemans Bay this year.
The region is one of six selected for the the NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series, a key NSW Open lead-up event. The Catalina Club will host the 36-hole tournament in September.
Players will compete for $50,000 in prize money and importantly three spots at the NSW Open at Murray Downs Golf Resort in November.
"This is such a prestigious event to hit our slice of paradise," Eurobodalla mayor Matthew Hatcher said.
"Council's events team is working on adding more high-profile events like this to Eurobodalla's calendar - stay tuned, because there's more to come."
The event is expected to attract more than 100 golfers from the South Coast and Canberra regions.
"Being able to take these tournaments to regional areas is made possible thanks to the NSW Government and local support from Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and Eurobodalla Council who jumped at the concept," Golf NSW events manager Olivia Wilson said.
Ms Wilson said Catalina Club had been flexible, shuffling their calendar to host the event. The club's assistant general manager Mitchel Judd said excitement was already building.
"We're very excited to host. It is arguably the biggest event the club has seen in 10-plus years," he said.
"We are delighted our community gets the opportunity to see world class golf and the players and their families get to explore all that the Eurobodalla has to offer.
"We will make some exciting announcements closer to the date about local talent participating in the event."
