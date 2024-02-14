Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Record breaking entries for Dressage by the Sea with Olympic places on offer

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:30pm, first published 1:00pm
The highly anticipated, Dressage by the Sea, now in its eighth year and sponsored by 4CYTE, returns this month at Bawley Point's Willinga Park from February 22 to 25. Picture: Amy-Sue Alston Photography
THE stakes are high for this year's Dressage by the Sea with competitors eyeing off Olympic representation.

