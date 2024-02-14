Record breaking entries for Dressage by the Sea with Olympic places on offer

THE stakes are high for this year's Dressage by the Sea with competitors eyeing off Olympic representation.
The highly anticipated, Dressage by the Sea, now in its eighth year and sponsored by 4CYTE, returns this month at Bawley Point's Willinga Park from February 22 to 25.
With a record-breaking 753 entries, this year's event promises to be the largest yet, highlighting the abilities of over 290 horses and 190 riders.
Over the course of four days, riders including Jessica Dertell, Charlotte Phillips, Suzanne Hearn, David McKinnon, Caroline Wagner, and Mary Hanna will showcase their skills, vying for a coveted spot on the Australian Dressage team at the upcoming Olympics.
With their eyes set on Olympic glory, these riders are prepared to deliver stellar performances and demonstrate their potential to represent Australia on the world stage. Australian Selectors will be looking at competitors who score an average of 69 percent or more under the eye of a Level Four international foreign judge.
Dressage, often referred to "the highest expression of horse training" will showcase a variety of movements, and spectators can anticipate a show of harmony, precision and athleticism of both horse and rider.
Official competitions across various skill levels, as defined by the Fédération Equestre Internationale [FEI], will take place in the world-class arenas from 8am to 6pm each day.
The program will showcase a comprehensive list of competitions - rom the prestigious Concours de Dressage International [CDI] 3* and CDI 1* events to categories specifically tailored for young riders, including CDI Children, CDI-Junior, and CDI Young Rider.
Additionally, the CDI Under 25 competition provides a platform for emerging talent to shine.
The event will also feature Official Novice to National Grand Prix competitions, allowing riders to progress and compete at various levels as well as freestyle to music, ranging from Advanced to Grand Prix, offer a captivating display of skill and creativity.
Visitors to the event are invited to explore the enchanting gardens and sculptures that adorn Willinga Park's sprawling landscape.
Spanning over 10 hectares, the gardens boast a stunning array of native Australian flora, complemented by over 30 large-scale sculptures crafted by renowned artists from Australia, New Zealand, China, and Japan.
Sculptures by Phil Price, Jeff Thompson, Virginia King, and others create a captivating atmosphere that invites guests to wander and discover.
The Bunker Cafe offers a tranquil retreat for visitors to recharge and spectators can indulge in the culinary delights from food trucks starting at 8am.
The Bunker Cafe will be open throughout the event from 11am, serving lunch and dinner, along with a selection of beverages from the bar.
Willinga Park Vet Hospital invites riders and spectators to explore its state-of-the-art facility, from advanced medical treatments to expert care, the hospital sets a new standard in equine health excellence.
Tours of the facility will be offered on Saturday, February 24 at 11am and 2pm, as well as on Sunday, February 25 at 11am. Bookings not required for these tours.
For those unable to attend in person, 4CYTETM Dressage by the Sea 2024 will be livestreamed on Willinga Park TV, ensuring that equestrian enthusiasts worldwide can be part of this extraordinary celebration.
For more information and updates, visit www.willingapark.com.au
