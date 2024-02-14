Angler Vecchi continues rise with honours in the Tollgate Islands Classic

Young angler Calli Vecchi has enjoyed another successful spell on the water, claiming prizes at two prestigious south coast fishing tournaments.
The 18-year-old game fisher from Malua Bay won the Female Angler prize at the Garmin Tollgate Islands Classic on January 21 at Batemans Bay.
"Fished the Tollgates tournament got Female Angler went 4.4.4 plus tagged a Dolphin Fish and captured my biggest yet," she posted on Instagram.
"Such an awesome weekend appreciate all the support from everyone and to those who put in a lot of work to arrange it.
"Team Freedom and all my sponsors that continue to Support me constantly and also Jason from @trapman_australia sponsoring the female Angler prize, you're amazing."
The following weekend on January 28 she was on the boat Freedom at the Blue Water Classic in Bermagui. The Freedom came in second in the race to tag the most marlin for a boat 7.1 metres and under.
Hosted by Bermagui Big Game Anglers Club, the 88th Blue Water Classic saw Dean Ford record the highest points in the male angler division (57,500) and Kaitlyn Schofield win the female angler prize (80,500 pts).
Vecchi joined the Batemans Bay Gamefishing Club in 2021 as a 15-year-old and won the senior women's division at the Blue Water Classic in 2022.
As a club member, she's won female angler of the year at Batemans Bay for the last three years.
Speaking to The Bay Post in 2022, Vecchi said she had been fishing "pretty much since I've been in mum's belly", and held her first rod at the age of three.
"When I'm out on the boat, it's just a completely different place for me," she said. "It's relaxing, and you see some amazing stuff around you.
"The pods of dolphins, the amazing sunrises from waking up so early - it all makes it worth it in the end, even if you don't catch a fish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.