Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Basil Sellers looks to philanthropy to expand creative programs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 13 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre team; Indira Carmichael, Sue Blackburn and Kim Bush. Picture supplied
The Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre team; Indira Carmichael, Sue Blackburn and Kim Bush. Picture supplied

The Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre wants to expand and is turning to arts philanthropy to make it happen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.