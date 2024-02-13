Basil Sellers looks to philanthropy to expand creative programs

The Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre wants to expand and is turning to arts philanthropy to make it happen.
A cultural highlight in Eurobodalla, the centre is fully funded by the Eurobodalla Shire Council with an annual contribution from Basil Sellers AM for the biennial art prize.
Already a distinctive exhibition centre, the council is looking at ways to expand the creative program without adding further strain to its budget.
Kim Bush is the council's community development manager. She said the centre can offer so much more to the community, such as providing opportunities to schools, local artists and the wider community.
The centre can support artists build creative skills in schools, provide professional development for local artists and to enhance awareness and community outreach.
"We need support from the community to make it happen," she said.
"We're calling on all art enthusiasts, passionate individuals and community champions to rally behind us and donate to the Bas."
Overlooking Moruya Golf Course, the centre celebrates local and national visual art and contemporary culture. Mr Sellers donated a significant amount towards the establishment of the centre.
"The Bas can provide tax benefits to our community with all donations going to support arts programs, artists and more activities," Ms Bush said.
Meanwhile, the centre will reopen following four weeks spent installing exhibition Light Shadow Form Space from local artists Diane Appleby, Margaret Ainscow, Jo Victoria and Stephanie Simko.
"What a special exhibition it is reopening for!" Ms Bush said.
"Four local artists have come together to showcase light, shadow, form and space in an intriguing exhibition."
The exhibition runs from February 17 to March 28. RSVP for the opening night on Friday, February 16.
You can make a donation to the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre here.
