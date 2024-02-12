Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli wins first World Cup halfpipe gold of his career

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 13 2024 - 10:49am, first published February 12 2024 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli has recorded the first halfpipe World Championship of his career. Picture supplied
Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli has recorded the first halfpipe World Championship of his career. Picture supplied

Australian teen snowboard prodigy Valentino Guseli has recorded his first career victory in the halfpipe event, with an impressive gold medal performance in Calgary, Canada.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.