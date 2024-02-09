The history of the AFL

The AFL is one of Australia's most popular sports, with over 6 million viewers. While that may not sound like a lot, remember that the 2023 Grand Final for the Premiership had 4 million viewers alone. The AFL has roots deep in Australian history and has become a rich part of its heritage. In this article, we'll give you the background of the AFL and how it got where it is today.

How the AFL began

The AFL had small beginnings. It began in 1858 when Tom Wills called for a game to help keep cricketers fit during winter. This included him and William Hammersly, Tom Smith, James Thompson, and Jerry Bryant. On May 17, 1859, this group of men met at the Bryant's Hotel in East Melbourne and designed ten rules that set the foundation for what the AFL is today.

Jumping ahead, the first clubs were established in 1860 in South Australia and in 1866 in Queensland. Within the next eleven years, the sport saw much growth, with the Victorian Football Association (VFA) and South Australia Football Association having eight operating leagues.

Following suit, the South Tasmania Football Association and the Queensland Football Association were established in 1879, while the South Wales Football Association and West Australian Football Association were established in 1881 and 1885. In 1896, all the VFA clubs joined together to form the VFL, and by 1897, they operated two senior leagues in the state.

In 1908, the first national carnival of state leagues was held, with games played across Australia till around late 1980. More changes occurred to the structure of the clubs in 1982 when the VFL South Melbourne team relocated to Sydney. This changed the game's dynamic and introduced the first possibility of a national competition for the sport.

By 1887, the VFL had grown significantly. They expanded to 14 teams, including the West Coast Eagles and Brisbane Bears and by 1990, they changed their name again to what we now know them as today. The AFL.

AFL's first 10 rules

Here are the first ten rules that set the foundation for the AFL:

Team captains determine goal distance. Captains toss for goal choice; the loser kicks off from the centre. A goal is scored by kicking the ball between the posts without touching them or any player. The game is played within a 200-yard-wide area, with 'kick-off' posts 30 yards from the goal posts. If the ball goes behind a goal, it can be kicked 20 yards before the 'kick-off' posts. Catching the ball directly from the foot allows for a 'mark' and a free kick. Tripping and pushing are allowed except when a player has called 'mark'. The ball can only be held if caught from the foot or on the hop, not lifted from the ground. A ball out of bounds is brought to where it crossed the line and thrown in at a right angle. The ball cannot be thrown while in play.

What the AFL looks like today

The modern-day AFL is huge! Whereas the AFL used to be focused on state competitions, these days, it's nationwide with huge stadiums and tons of financing. Players are now full-time professional athletes who are solely focused on the sport and earning significant salaries to show it.

The gameplay has also increased in speed and complexity, emphasising player safety and strategy set by coaches who invest their lives into the sport.

These days, the AFL consists of 18 teams who all play 23 matches in a season, either at home or away. The sport has also attracted other forms of competition, such as sports betting, which involves individuals placing bets on which teams they think stand the best chance of winning the Premiership.

How does betting work with the AFL?

Betting on the AFL is almost as exciting as watching an AFL match live. Usually, to bet on the AFL, you'd have to sign up with a bookmaker who allows bets on the AFL. From there, you'd need to load money onto your bookmaker account and place your bets. But it's not as simple as that.

While you can place bets as soon as your account is loaded with cash, it's recommended that you do your homework on the current odds. Check on live AFL odds to collect information on which teams are likely to be the most successful through the season, and you might find that their success will be yours, too.

How are betting odds for AFL games determined?

Betting odds for AFL games are set by individual betting agencies based on a few factors, like team performance, historical data, expert analysis, and public betting trends.