Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Narooma's Keely Clark to appear on Ambulance Australia on Wednesday

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 13 2024 - 10:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma's Keely Clark will appear on Channel 10's Ambulance Australia at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 14. Picture supplied
Narooma's Keely Clark will appear on Channel 10's Ambulance Australia at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 14. Picture supplied

Narooma's Keely Clark is a poster child for paramedics - she loves her job and is so proud of the profession - and she will appear on Channel 10's Ambulance Australia this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.