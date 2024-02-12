Narooma's Keely Clark to appear on Ambulance Australia on Wednesday

Narooma's Keely Clark is a poster child for paramedics - she loves her job and is so proud of the profession - and she will appear on Channel 10's Ambulance Australia this week.
Since she was 13, Ms Clark wanted to be a paramedic.
With two years and two months under her belt she is living her dream.
Ms Clark attended Bodalla Public and Narooma High School before moving to study nursing.
After a year and a half, she volunteered for a month in Vietnam, working in the oncology unit of a paediatric hospital in Hanoi.
On her return she switched to studying for a Bachelor degree in Paramedicine for three years.
Ms Clark's first posting was in Oak Flats for a year to complete her qualification.
She has been working at the Penrith station for slightly more than a year and will soon move to Bankstown.
Ms Clark loves talking to people, has always been interested in the human body and medicine and enjoys fast-paced environments.
"It was the perfect three for me and I have a very caring nature," Ms Clark said.
No matter whether she is talking to older people or younger ones, she builds rapport very easily.
Ambulance Australia is open to all paramedics so she "just randomly applied".
After the interview she was posted to Sydney's Haberfield station with a girl named Ash.
"It got filmed a year ago so I only had been a qualified paramedic for two months but I had been on the road for a year and two months," Ms Clark said.
"They filmed us during certain shifts over the course of eight weeks."
In the lead up she was a bit anxious but was back to her normal self after the first job was filmed.
The producer and cameraman were "amazing" and never got in their way.
"I completely forgot they were there," Ms Clark said.
Her friends and family are very excited and very proud about her appearing on Ambulance Australia.
"My parents are telling everyone and they are just so proud of me being a paramedic."
Ms Clark shares that feeling.
"Being a paramedic is just a really good job.
"I feel a sense of pride whenever I put my uniform on.
"You get hard jobs like lonely patients or very confronting jobs but I am supported so well, it's just really, really good," Ms Clark said.
Ms Clark will be in the 7.30pm episodes on Wednesday, February 14 and 21 plus a few more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.