Environment

Community split as council rules out reverse on Maloneys Beach road access

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 13 2024 - 9:39am, first published February 12 2024 - 1:35pm
Some Maloneys Beach residents are angry after boat launch access was removed in 2023. Picture supplied
Residents of Maloneys Beach will need to launch their boats elsewhere after Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) confirmed it will not reinstate an access track.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

