Check out some of the things to do and see around the region this week

Long time community group Wrap with Love is inviting all keen knitters and crochet workers to its next meeting. The South Coast group, with volunteers from Batemans Bay to Cobargo, have been making wraps since 1993. The knits are then sent to aid agencies which distribute to people around the world in need. Every year they send around 400 wraps to a central warehouse in the Sydney for distribution. It's on Wednesday, February 28, from 1pm to 3pm in the meeting room at St Bernards Church, David St, Batehaven. The following meeting will be on Tuesday, March 12, from 10am to 12pm at Batemans Bay Library.