Check out some of the things to do and see around the region this week

Movie Matinee
Classics at the Library
Come to the library for a Thursday matinee screening of classic caper movie The Italian Job starring Michael Caine. Featuring one of cinema's famous car chases, this is the sort of smoothly entertaining and slyly intelligent crowd-pleasing spectacle that will never go out of style. It runs from 1pm to 3pm on Thursday, February 15, at Batemans Bay Library. It is a free event but bookings are required. Phone 4472 5850
Forest Bathing
Eurobodalla Botanic Garden
Escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and treat yourself to a morning of forest bathing at the Eurobodalla Botanic Garden. Recharge your mind, body, and soul in the embrace of nature. Forest bathing is a Japanese practice that involves mindfully connecting with nature. During this event, you'll be guided through gentle walks and sensory activities that will help you relax and restore your well-being. It's on Friday, February 16, and runs from 8am to 11am. Tickets are $66. Phone 0403 517 242.
Dance Party
Loved Up Summer
The Loved Up Summer dance party will hit Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Friday night as DJ Matt Brown returns to the main lounge. This is a free event starting at 7.30pm on Friday, February 16. Phone 4472 4117
Exhibition Opening
Light Shadow Form Space
Come along to the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre in Moruya for the opening of Light Shadow Form Space. The free exhibition sees four artists come together to showcase their engagement with light, shadow, form and space for a site-specific installation. The exhibition features the work of acclaimed local artists; Diane Appleby, Margaret Ainscow, Jo Victoria, Stephanie Simko. It starts at 5.30pm on Friday, February 16, and RSVPS are required by Wednesday, February 14. Phone 4474 7355.
Live Music
Alex Lloyd
Catch Australian music icon Alex Lloyd when he plays at Smokey Dan's. Known for hits Amazing, Green, Coming Home and Beautiful, he has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and released several platinum and gold records. Lloyd has won the Apra Song of the year, four ARIA awards and recorded the number one Triple J Hottest 100 song in 2001. It's on Saturday, February 17, from 5pm and tickets are $50. Smokey Dan's is at 2152 George Bass Dr, Tomakin.
Calling on knitters
Wrap with Love
Long time community group Wrap with Love is inviting all keen knitters and crochet workers to its next meeting. The South Coast group, with volunteers from Batemans Bay to Cobargo, have been making wraps since 1993. The knits are then sent to aid agencies which distribute to people around the world in need. Every year they send around 400 wraps to a central warehouse in the Sydney for distribution. It's on Wednesday, February 28, from 1pm to 3pm in the meeting room at St Bernards Church, David St, Batehaven. The following meeting will be on Tuesday, March 12, from 10am to 12pm at Batemans Bay Library.
