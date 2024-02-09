Parents urged to set a positive example when it comes to alcohol

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation has turned to parents in south-eastern NSW as it works to reduce the damage caused by alcohol.
And it is encouraging parents not to supply alcohol to their children, to help keep them and their developing brains healthy and safe from harm.
The Keep Their Future Bright campaign is funded by the South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network Coordinare as part of steps to reduce risky alcohol use in the local community.
The campaign comes on the back of newly released data in the Secondary school students' use of alcohol and other substances report (2022-2023) showing a worrying number of Aussie parents allowing their children to drink alcohol.
It found nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of Australian high school students reported having consumed alcohol, 44 per cent had consumed an alcoholic drink in the past year, 22 per cent had drank in the past month, and 11 per cent said they had consumed alcohol in the past week - about half supplied by parents.
"Sadly, we know that many locals drink at levels that pose short-term and long-term risks of harm to their health," said Coordinare CEO Prue Buist.
"Concerningly, our region also has some of the highest rates of alcohol-related hospitalisations across the state.
"We want our community to be a healthy and safe place for everyone to live," Mr Buist said.
"The less alcohol people drink, the healthier our community becomes and reduces the risk of serious health issues such as accidents, injuries, dependence, liver disease and cancer," she added.
The new campaign highlights that even in small amounts, alcohol can damage the development of cells inside the adolescent brain.
"Adolescence is a time of big physical changes and drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, can impact the developing brain," said the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's CEO, Dr Erin Lalor AM.
"The effects can include things like finding schoolwork harder, to having trouble processing emotions or performing at their chosen sport."
The campaign emphasises the important role parents can play in setting their kids up for a healthy future.
"Parents are always learning and growing, especially when it comes to new information about keeping their kids healthy and safe," Dr Lalor said.
"This includes having open conversations with their children about alcohol and its effects, where they may be exposed to alcohol, what they can do if they feel pressured to drink, and letting them know they can always turn to you for help no matter what situation they find themselves in," Dr Lalor explained.
"Everyone has a different approach to parenting, but most parents choose not to give alcohol to their underage children. Not supplying alcohol and explaining the reasons why, can help keep your child healthy and safe."
Dr Lalor also cautioned parents about the alcohol industry's social media marketing and product designs that targeted young people.
"Thankfully, there are proven ways parents can help keep young people healthy and safe.
"We want young people to enjoy themselves, while staying safe and healthy," he said.
"Yet the alcohol industry uses sneaky marketing tactics that portray drinking as necessary to relax or to have fun.
"Parents can help their kids resist these messages, by showing them that they can have fun without alcohol.
"When kids know they can socialise without alcohol, they can grow up to make healthier choices about drinking," Dr Lalor said.
"By setting a positive example and keeping your relationships strong, it's more likely that your children will delay their drinking and drink less when they do."
Dr Lalor said knowing what to say to young people about alcohol could be challenging, but it was important to have the conversations.
"There is lots of help and support available for parents on the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's website, including facts around alcohol, conversation guides, and where to get help if you or a loved one needs it," Dr Lalor said.
For more information about the 'Keep Their Future Bright' campaign, people can visit: adf.org.au/teens
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.