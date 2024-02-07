The role of building surveyors in urban development

Surveyors are one of the key professionals contributing to the creation of sustainable developments and smart urban spaces. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Building surveyors play an important role in urban planning and development in Australia. They are regularly a part of key infrastructure projects such as transportation, energy and water, providing expert insights, advice, and knowledge.

Overview of urban development in Australia

Urban development in Australia shapes the way our cities, towns, and communities grow. It is a complex process that requires expertise from many different disciplines. The population of Australia continues to grow at a rapid pace, and therefore, the demand for quality infrastructure, residential and commercial areas, and savvy planning grows with it.

Smart urban development and infrastructure planning will set Australia up for a bright future, while a lack of quality development may hinder the quality of life for those living in urban areas. Expert building surveyors will be a key part of this process.

Who are building surveyors

Building surveyors are professionals within the building industry. They blend a unique skill set of technical knowledge, regulatory expertise, and have deep, up-to-date understanding of construction practices and the latest legislation.

During a construction project, a building surveyor ensures that construction is being carried out according to the relevant codes and laws, and that safety is prioritised at all times. They also ensure that the work itself is meeting building codes and standards, and remains compliant. Overall, building surveyors play a hand in safety, accessibility, compliance, and sustainability - all essential elements in urban development.

Building surveyors' responsibilities

Licensed building surveyors, both private and government employed, fulfil a number of responsibilities. Most commonly, surveyors carry out inspections and issue building permits. When determining whether a project should be issued with a building permit, a surveyor will assess a range of documentation, taking into account elements like fire safety, structural integrity, accessibility, energy efficiency, and impact on the environment. They provide expert advice, ensuring that builders and owners remain compliant with codes and laws.

Their role in urban development

Building surveyors play an important role in overseeing construction projects from inception to completion. They provide permits and approvals before construction begins and conduct inspections throughout the process. They also collaborate with architects, engineers, builders, and local councils to ensure each project remains compliant.

Surveyors also contribute to sustainable developments and smart urban spaces by enforcing guidelines that promote safety, quality, and accessibility. Urban planning objectives are met through quality construction, and building surveyors are an essential part of this.

The regulatory environment

The regulatory environment that surveyors operate within is complex, influenced by a range of local, state, and federal building codes and standards. Therefore, building surveyors must always stay abreast of changing regulations and legislation so that their clients remain compliant at all times. This is precisely why surveyors are such an integral part of any building work, and urban development progress.

Challenges faced by building surveyors

Surveyors do face a number of challenges when it comes to urban development, many of which are relevant now. Rapid urbanisation through a fast growing population, changing building regulations, and sustainability roadblocks are all common challenges. Maintaining a balance between compliance, innovation, and efficiency is always a balancing act, but quality building surveyors are always up for the challenge.

Collaboration and communication