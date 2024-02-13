1B Apoona Street, Merimbula

This exceptional home offers abundant space and sophistication, with quality features and refined decor throughout.
Along with bright, sunlit rooms and high ceilings, a cohesive use of materials, colours, and textures create a relaxed setting for family living and year-round entertaining.
"It's a very high-quality build," said Tammy Carroll, real estate agent.
Such quality is particularity evident in the double-glazed windows, solid timber floorboards, and louvre windows throughout.
The beautiful kitchen features a big, stone island bench, pantry and high-quality appliances, and the large lounge room and dining area enjoys high ceilings and plenty of windows.
Embrace outdoor living on the spacious entertaining deck and second open-air patio.
Plus, the backyard is the perfect space for the kids and pets to play.
Extra features include a secure double garage, reverse cycle air-conditioning, and a ducted vacuum system.
Only a two minute drive to the beach and the Merimbula shopping precinct, and seven minutes to the local airport, the location couldn't be more convenient.
"It's in Long Point, a highly desirable area, with water views out over the lake along Beach Street, the oyster farms, and the township beyond," Ms Carroll said.
