Towards 2042: Eurobodalla community gets say on council plan

The next 10 years and beyond are up for discussion after the Eurobodalla Shire Council called on residents to have their say.
The council is reviewing their Community Strategic Plan which requires an update before each new term. The NSW local elections are on September 14, 2024.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the document is a long-term plan.
"People will shortly start to see and hear our 'Towards 2042' advertising around the place, asking the Eurobodalla community to provide input to our Community Strategic Plan. We want everyone to have their say before March 15," he said.
"We're asking everyone to envision the next 10 years - what makes Eurobodalla a great place to live and what challenges are there?
"Council has a custodial role to initiate and prepare a Community Strategic Plan - making sure it's an accurate representation of our future, so the whole community is working towards a shared vision."
For the next six weeks, council staff will collect feedback from residents, businesses and community groups through an online survey and pop-up sessions.
"It takes about six minutes to complete the online survey, but if you're not up for that, Council staff will be at pop-up sessions across the shire to write down your thoughts for our future," Cr Hatcher said.
"We are using the same engagement tools and questions as other councils in the region.
"This means we will be able to update our own Community Strategic Plan while also contributing to a regional plan with our neighbouring shires on common matters."
You can complete the survey at www.oureurobodalla.esc.nsw.gov.au/towards2042
Community pop-up locations:
