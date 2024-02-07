NRMA extends South Coast portfolio with Broulee holiday park purchase

NRMA are the new owners of the Broulee caravan park, adding to its growing portfolio of NSW holiday properties.
The park was previously owned by Ingenia Holidays who also have parks at Tomakin, Merry Beach and Moruya.
NRMA Parks and Resorts is strengthening its presence on the South Coast with Broulee adding to five other parks at Shellharbour, Merimbula, Batemans Bay, Tathra and Murramarang.
The company purchased the Batemans Bay park from BIG 4 in 2022.
In November 2023, NRMA purchased Tathra Beachside from long time owner operators Tim and Carmen Risby, Frankie J Holden and Michelle Pettigrove, and Garry and Narelle Hetherington.
NRMA Broulee Holiday Park has a range of cabins including two-story executive cabins with ocean views, safari tents and more budget accommodation options.
The park is pet friendly with a swimming pool, jumping cushion and playground.
NRMA Parks and Resorts CEO Paul Davies said the addition of Broulee to the portfolio offered great value for its members and holidaymakers on the NSW South Coast.
"Broulee is positioned just south of our other NRMA parks in the region including Batemans Bay and Murramarang and offers a laid-back, beachside holiday park away set away from the busyness of larger regional towns," Mr Davies said.
"The Broulee park offers a really traditional, carefree beach holiday vibe, which is a great break for the whole family," he said.
