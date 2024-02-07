Activity grants available for Eurobodalla NAIDOC week celebrations

Community groups and schools can access a grant to help run activities during NAIDOC week celebrations.
The Eurobodalla Council is offering a grant of up to $500 for projects celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and achievement.
The grants are for community groups, schools and not-for-profits and have been used in the past for Aboriginal flag-raising ceremonies, storytelling activities, sports and games, cultural artefact displays, language programs, art and craft demonstrations, bush tucker gardens, and murals.
Grants are awarded to projects or initiatives that make a positive contribution to the community, promote the understanding of NAIDOC and demonstrate creativity, vision and originality.
Eligibility:
Your group will use the grant to achieve one or more of the following outcomes in your local community:
Applications close on March 17, and successful applicants will be notified in May.
For more information visit Council's NAIDOC Week activity grants webpage.
