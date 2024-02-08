What's on this week in Eurobodalla

An afternoon of fun comedy games awaits for people interested in comedy but with no experience in performing. You will join with others to create humour using prompts given to you by the fun meister. No need to perform if you don't want to. If you like to tell a yarn or one-liners this event will appeal to you. If you feel brave enough you can even join the open mic in the evening at Red Door. Starts at 1pm on Saturday, February 10, at Moruya Heads. Red Door is at St John's Anglican Church on Campbell Street, Moruya. Phone 0439 998 040.