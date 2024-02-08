What's on this week in Eurobodalla

Digital Literacy Workshops
Learn smartphone and tablet basics
Smartphone and tablet workshops return in 2024 with free weekly sessions starting on Monday, February 5, and running through until July. Topics Include how to update and maintain your device, downloading and using helpful apps, device security, the pro and cons of internet banking and much more. It's on at Narooma Golf Club starting at 10am each Monday. Bookings are essential. Call Trish on 0414 442 707.
Get Classical
Chamber Philharmonia Cologne
See the touring Chamber Philharmonia Cologne on their Australian tour as they play Vivaldi, Mozart & Paganini, featuring Sergey Didorenko on violin and Thomas Grote on cello. After several successful European tours in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is back touring the country with a powerful and lovely new programme. It's on at the Anglican Church in Batemans Bay on Friday, February 9, starting at 8pm. Tickets are $45
Nelligen Markets
On Saturday
Shop for local arts, crafts, preserves, plants and much more as the Nelligen Markets return on Saturday, February 10, starting at 9am in the Nelligen Hall.
Impasto Coastal Cliffs
A workshop with Naomi Crowther
Learn how to create abstract seaside cliffs using impasto acrylic paints and how to finish the artwork ready to hang - with professional artist Naomi Crowther. Specialising in highly textured, semi-abstract and figurative works. Cost is $120. It's on Saturday, February 10, at Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre on Campbell Street. Phone 4474 7355.
Comedy Games
Moruya Heads
An afternoon of fun comedy games awaits for people interested in comedy but with no experience in performing. You will join with others to create humour using prompts given to you by the fun meister. No need to perform if you don't want to. If you like to tell a yarn or one-liners this event will appeal to you. If you feel brave enough you can even join the open mic in the evening at Red Door. Starts at 1pm on Saturday, February 10, at Moruya Heads. Red Door is at St John's Anglican Church on Campbell Street, Moruya. Phone 0439 998 040.
Dark Side of the Moon
A Pink Floyd Tribute
Pink Floyd tribute band Run Like Hell are bringing their acclaimed show to the Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay on Saturday, February 10. The world's fourth highest selling album ever will be meticulously recreated in its entirety with the concert complete with lighting, video, sax and backing vocalists. Tickets are from $55 phone 0408 299 667.
Dalmeny Community Markets
On Sunday
The Narooma and District Lions Club is again running the Dalmeny Community Market on Sunday, February 11, from 9am to 1pm. Find some local wares or a second-hand treasure. It's on at the Dalmeny Community Hall on Mort Avenue.
Author Talk with Judy Turner
Library Lovers Month
Celebrate Library Lover's month with local author Judy Turner and hear about her journey in writing her book of 21 short stories titled Watermelon Days. Stories include two old ladies who take us on the cruise of a lifetime in their quest to get to Hollywood, we share the grief of a mother at the loss of a daughter and another story tackles drug addiction, plus some delightful memoir pieces.. It's on Wednesday, February 14, running from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at Narooma Library, free entry. Phone 44761164
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.