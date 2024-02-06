UPDATED: Narooma Post Office temporarily closed due to lead contaminant

Narooma Post Office was closed abruptly on Monday morning, February 5, after the detection of a lead contaminant in the back room of the post office.
The post office is closed until further notice.
In a statement, AusPost said the health and safety of its team members and customers is its number one priority.
"The Narooma Post Office was closed at short notice as a precautionary measure due to the detection of a lead contaminant in the back room of the post office.
"An alternate mail and collection point for customers has been arranged while we work to reopen the post office as soon as it is safe to do so.
"We thank customers for their patience and understanding."
A spokesperson said the post office was closed mid-morning on Monday after a lead contaminant was found through some floor tiles.
The spokesperson said some building work had been done two weeks earlier.
"It is temporarily closed.
"They have experts going in doing testing so it will be closed until safe to reopen," the spokesperson said.
"The hope is it won't be closed for too long."
Testing has been done and the post office is awaiting the results.
The spokesperson said notices had been put up at the post office and the post office boxes telling people they can pick up their mail from the Narooma Delivery Centre at 1/8 Murphy Place in the industrial estate.
Many major banks have closed in Narooma over the years so a section of the community relies on the post office for banking services.
"The option is to try to get to a neighbouring post office to access banking and other services.
"The hope it it won't be closed for an extended period," the spokesperson said.
