Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

UPDATED: Narooma Post Office temporarily closed due to lead contaminant

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 7 2024 - 11:06am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Narooma Post Office temporarily closed due to lead contaminant
UPDATED: Narooma Post Office temporarily closed due to lead contaminant

Narooma Post Office was closed abruptly on Monday morning, February 5, after the detection of a lead contaminant in the back room of the post office.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.