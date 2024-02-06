Free comedy show heads to Batemans Bay for Seniors Festival

A free comedy show for seniors will visit Batemans Bay in March as part of the NSW Seniors Festival.
Well-known comics He Huang, Tommy Dean, Bruce Griffiths, Sarah Gaul, Peter Berner, Cam Knight and Chris Ryan will join event emcee Andrew Barnett for a morning of laughs on Thursday, March 21.
The seniors only event is on at Bay Pavillions, encouraging seniors and older people to see the lighter side of life as part of the festival's cultural activities.
NSW Minister for Seniors Jodie Harrison said the shows are a chance for seniors to have a chuckle and make new friends.
"These comedy shows have been a popular fixture of the Seniors Festival over the years and are a great opportunity for seniors to see the comedians they know and love, or maybe discover a new act they haven't seen before," she said.
"Seniors have made - and continue to make - incredible contributions to our community and this is the NSW Government's way of saying thank you.
"Keeping people connected and included as they age are key focus areas for the government. Ongoing social participation benefits the health and wellbeing of older people, and the communities they are part of."
The comedy show is on at the Yuin Theatre in Batemans Bay's Bay Pavilions on Thursday 21 March from 11am to 12.30pm.
Free tickets have been available from Thursday 1 February 2024 at seniorsfestival.info/comedyshow.
The Seniors Festival takes place from 11 to 24 March. The festival is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, with more than 500,000 people participating in events held across NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.