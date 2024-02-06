Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Big crowds expected at Moruya Racecourse as Country Championships near

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated February 7 2024 - 8:03am, first published February 6 2024 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kimberley Secrets and Testator Silens cross in the 2023 Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying race. Picture file
Kimberley Secrets and Testator Silens cross in the 2023 Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying race. Picture file

One of the biggest days on the South Coast racing calendar is back with the Moruya Jockey Club preparing to host the Newhaven Park Country Championships next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.