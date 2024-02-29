Eurobodalla Pet of the Week: Three-legged Skip needs a home

Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla is looking for a home for Skip, a four-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog.
Skip only has three legs but that does not stop him enjoying life and providing wonderful companionship to his human family.
This relaxed boy would love to be the only dog in the home where he can be the centre of attention.
Skip will benefit from ongoing training and would do best in a home without young children as he tends to round them up, suggesting his breeding may include Kelpie or Cattle Dog.
Skip is desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and ready for his new home.
If you would like to meet him, please call AWL Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.