Eurobodalla Pet of the Week: Two 12-week old kittens looking for a home

Ebony (black) and Pixie (tabby) are delightful sisters, who would happily be rehomed separately.
They are approximately 12 weeks old and full of mischief, until exhausted when they will snuggle with you or your dog.
They both love dogs and enjoy both chasing and being chased.
Ebony or Pixie would be great in a family environment, as they would fit in well with your children and other pets.
Their adoption fees will include microchipping, two vaccinations and desexing.
Readers can contact Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla on 0410 016 612 to enquire about Ebony and Pixie.
AWL's Car Boot Sale is on this coming Sunday, March 10, at NATA Oval in Narooma.
Sellers should arrive from 7am for an 8.30 start.
Fees are $15 for cars and $25 for utes and trucks.
Also AWL is still looking for a home for Skip, a four-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog.
Skip only has three legs but that does not stop him enjoying life and providing wonderful companionship to his human family.
This relaxed boy would love to be the only dog in the home where he can be the centre of attention.
Skip will benefit from ongoing training and would do best in a home without young children as he tends to round them up, suggesting his breeding may include Kelpie or Cattle Dog.
Skip is desexed, microchipped and vaccinated and ready for his new home.
