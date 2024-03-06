Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Eurobodalla Pet of the Week: Two 12-week old kittens looking for a home

By Animal Welfare League Eurobodalla
March 6 2024 - 4:28pm
Pixie (tabby) and Ebony (black) need a loving family home. They are around 12-weeks old. They can be rehomed separately. Both get on with dogs. Picture by Animal Welfare League
Ebony (black) and Pixie (tabby) are delightful sisters, who would happily be rehomed separately.

