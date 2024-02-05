Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Narooma Oyster Festival ticket sales open at 10am on Tuesday, February 6

By Narooma Oyster Festival
Updated February 6 2024 - 9:49am, first published February 5 2024 - 6:36pm
Don't miss the thrill of Australia's shucking championships at the Narooma Oyster Festival on May 4. Tickets go on sale at 10am, Tuesday, February 6. Picture supplied
While South Coast oysters are the star of the show, we can reveal headline acts Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, The SunBears, and Dom Turner & the Rural Blues Project are all set to visit Narooma this May 3-4 for our 17th event.

