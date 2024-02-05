Narooma Oyster Festival ticket sales open at 10am on Tuesday, February 6

While South Coast oysters are the star of the show, we can reveal headline acts Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier, The SunBears, and Dom Turner & the Rural Blues Project are all set to visit Narooma this May 3-4 for our 17th event.
Ticket sales open on Tuesday, February 6, at 10am with program information and pricing released on Saturday, February 3.
Narooma Rocks chair Cath Peachey said there were a range of ticket types available from general admission on Friday night or Saturday, to more premium festival experiences, as well as for coach transport from Batemans Bay and Bermagui.
She urged people to familiarise themselves with the variety of tickets before they go on sale.
"Traditionally our premium experiences sell quicker than a Taylor Swift ticket.
"if you are looking for an elevated experience like an Ultimate Oyster Experience or Champagne Oyster Cruise, a spot in the exclusive Rock Oyster Lounge or Friday's new Sunset Social premium dining experience, then make sure you, or someone from your group, is ready to go at 10am on Tuesday."
General admission tickets for the Friday night warm-up, the big day on Saturday and coaches from Batemans Bay to Bermagui also go on sale on Tuesday.
A host of celebrated and familiar foodies, chefs and seafood greats are set to return to Narooma for the weekend.
These include Australia's eminent seafood authority John Susman, and cooking demonstration host Courtney Roulston (of Farm to Fork fame), with more announcements to come.
"Narooma Oyster Festival is really making a name for itself and we have had a lot of interest from chefs who we have been wanting to host for years or who would love to come back again," Ms Peachey said.
"We are looking forward to sharing a great cooking demonstration program and we will have some more exciting news soon."
With Conway and Zygier heading the festival's Friday night warm-up, Ms Peachey said 2024 is a great year to go along, especially if you have never been before.
"It's a fun evening relaxing around the main stage, watching great music and performances by our community and waiting for the fireworks to go off over the inlet," she said.
"Of course there will be plenty of treats from the Oyster and Liquor Bars and a taste of the food market that will be in full swing on the main day Saturday."
Saturday, May 4, is the big day with festival favourites like Oyster Farmers Alley, Australia's Oyster Shucking Championships and Australia's Biggest Oyster all returning.
There's more great music headlined by The SunBears and Dom Turner & the Rural Blues Project and some great new food and market experiences for general admission ticket holders, plus the drawcard premium experiences for those deep dives into the world of the Rock Oyster.
Ticketing information will be released on Saturday, February 3, with tickets on sale from 10am Tuesday, February 6 at www.naroomaoysterfestival.com
