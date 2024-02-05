Descendants of boy soldier Bernard Haynes attend Narooma Legacy mural open

It was a poignant moment when the beautiful mural near Narooma Bridge was officially opened.
Pambula artist Samantha Wortelhock completed the vivid mural in August 2023.
Its official unveiling was delayed by pipe work that Eurobodalla Shire Council (ESC) undertook around nearby Wagonga Inlet late last year.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland spoke as did Narooma Legacy chair Ross Arnold.
Without Mr Arnold's persistence and fundraising in the community the mural would not have happened.
In attendance on Friday, February 2, were representatives from Narooma Legacy, the RSL, Club Narooma, Narooma Men's Community Shed, Narooma Rotary, Quota Club Narooma, Marine Rescue Narooma and ESC including Eurobodalla shire mayor Mat Hatcher.
The mural depicts a poppy field that represents the story behind Legacy when an Australian soldier in the trenches of France promised to look after his dying mate's wife and children.
Appearing as an apparition in the mural is a lone solider, Bernard Haynes.
Originally from Victoria, he enlisted in January 1916 at the age of 13.
Dr Holland said his division arrived in France in May 1916.
"They didn't realise their first battle would be one of the worst in the war," he said.
The Australian Imperial Force lost as many men in seven weeks at the Battle of Pozieres as it did in more than eight months in Gallipoli.
I wanted this mural to take people's breath away. I have seen people looking at it transfixed, parents explaining it to their children and some people cry.- Ross Arnold, chair of Narooma Legacy
In another battle in February 1917 he lost a leg and part of his bowel was removed.
He spent eight years in hospital where he was known as one of the most cheerful patients and was popular with everyone.
He spent much time trying to alleviate the pain of others.
The boy solider died in March 1926 aged 23.
He was survived by his parents and one sibling.
Two grandnieces and one grandnephew of the boy soldier attended the mural's launch.
It was a very emotional day for them.
Lois Comeadow travelled from Melbourne to be there.
"It is lovely for Bernard to be remembered, not just him but all the boys and girls who served."
Julia Nancarrow from Sydney said it was wonderful recognition.
Paul Murphy said he was overwhelmed.
"It was a great day for remembrance of a fine soldier, a chap who put his life on the line," Mr Murphy siad.
"We used to live here so I am blown away by the significant remembrance for him being part of our family."
