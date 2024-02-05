Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

First baby born in Eurobodalla Shire in 2024 gets bundle from CWA Narooma

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 6 2024 - 12:19pm, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Narooma branch president Marie Warden (right) presented a baby bundle to Maree and Andrew Knight, parents of the first baby to be born in Eurobodalla shire in 2024. Picture by Marion Williams
CWA Narooma branch president Marie Warden (right) presented a baby bundle to Maree and Andrew Knight, parents of the first baby to be born in Eurobodalla shire in 2024. Picture by Marion Williams

There were smiles all round at the CWA Narooma branch rooms when they presented a baby bundle to the parents of the first child born in Eurobodalla shire this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.