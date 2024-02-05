First baby born in Eurobodalla Shire in 2024 gets bundle from CWA Narooma

There were smiles all round at the CWA Narooma branch rooms when they presented a baby bundle to the parents of the first child born in Eurobodalla shire this year.
Branch president Marie Warden presented the bundle to first-time parents Maree and Andrew Knight on Friday, February 2.
Their son Ridge was born on January 4.
Ms Warden said all the branch members had made things or bought items for the package.
It contained just about everything a new mum would need.
There were jumpsuits, bibs, dribble cloths, socks, baby wipes and nappies.
Ms Warden said other items included jumpers with matching beanies, baby wash, a baby towel and "a nice cup for Mum's coffee".
"There is a book for Mum to read to the baby from 'the grannies' and toys," she said.
Those included a soft toy that could be hung on a pram and plays a lullaby.
Not that Ridge needed any help sleeping.
He was sleeping very contentedly with a smile on his face despite the excitement around him and coos of admiration from the older women.
Ridge had slept while his parents drove from their home in Moruya to collect the bundle.
His mother said he is a very good baby who sleeps a lot and feeds well.
It is the third year that CWA Narooma branch has donated the bundle to the first baby born in Eurobodalla shire.
