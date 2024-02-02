Drivers can expect delays as Kings Highway works begin at Clyde Mountain

Drivers can expect temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit on Clyde Mountain with crews carrying out works from Friday, February 2.
For the next two weeks Transport for NSW staff will conduct slope investigation work on the Kings Highway.
Phase one of the work will begin on Monday, February 5, between 8am and 5pm for four days with the second stage to start from Tuesday, February 13 for three nights starting at 7pm and finishing at 5am.
Transport for NSW said temporary lane closures will be in place with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/hr. Motorists are advised to drive to these conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
