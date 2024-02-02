Anglers rescued after boat stranded off Batemans Bay coast

A Batemans Bay marine rescue crew have come to the aid of four anglers after their boat suffered mechanical failure about 15 kilometres off Malua Bay.
The stricken vessel called for help just after 8.30am on Friday, February 2, with a crew from Marine Rescue Batemans Bay on the water at 9am.
Initially thought to be 28 kilometres off shore, Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said the crew on Batemans Bay 30 reached the stranded boat in about 30 minutes.
"All on board the distressed vessel were safe and the disabled six to seven metre cabin runabout was towed back to Hanging Rock boat ramp," he said.
"Our crew responded swiftly and with the assistance of radio operators from Marine Rescue Batemans Bay completed the mission just after 11am.
"As the crew on board Batemans 30 were returning to base conditions were starting to deteriorate and the northeasterly has picked up."
Mr Sullivan said a hazardous surf warning is in place for the Batemans Bay coast and Marine Rescue NSW is asking people to asses the conditions before heading out.
Further south, a gale warning is currently in place for the Eden coast. Mr Sullivan said boaters in the area should not be out on the water.
*Earlier*
A Batemans Bay rescue crew has been called into action after a boat carrying four people suffered mechanical failure this morning.
A crew from Marine Rescue NSW departed at 9am on Friday, February 2, after the vessel reported mechanical trouble 28 kilometres off the coast.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said all on board the stranded boat are safe but conditions are forecast to deteriorate throughout the day.
"A hazardous surf warning in place, the swell is currently 2.5 metres and building," he said.
"We have a very experienced crew on board our rescue vessel but this mission will take many hours because of the conditions and distance involved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.