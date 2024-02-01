Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Medicare turns 40 and is worth celebrating: Holland

By Dr Michael Holland, Nsw Labor Member for Bega
February 1 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Happy 40th birthday, dear Medicare.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.