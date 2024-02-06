14 Osprey Place, Surfside

From the renovated kitchen, to the spacious outdoor area, this home proves the ideal environment for a growing family.
"The living and kitchen area was recently renovated to create an absolutely wonderful, relaxed family atmosphere," said Nola Debney, real estate agent.
The kitchen has been thoughtfully designed to suit a family, with plenty of storage space, a pantry, dishwasher, and double-door fridge.
Seamlessly integrated with the kitchen is the family living and dining room.
This large space is a relaxed area, featuring vinyl timber-look flooring, ceiling fans, new curtains, LED lighting, and air-conditioning.
The three bedrooms are of a generous size, and all feature built-in robes, two with new curtains, as well as carpet and ceiling fans.
The family bathroom boasts a bath, shower, and a vanity, and there is a separate toilet in the laundry. There is also convenient access to the large backyard from the laundry.
This home is a great place for a growing family. It allows for an easy lifestyle, with plenty of space for children to play, ride bikes, walk to school, the shops, and the beach.
Also situated on the 770 square metre level block is a large shed, with room for two vehicles and storage, as well as a powered workspace.
Please note, the agent has family interest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.