Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles
Property of the Week

14 Osprey Place, Surfside

By House of the Week
February 7 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
14 Osprey Place, Surfside
14 Osprey Place, Surfside

3 Bed | 1 Bath | 2 Car

  • 14 Osprey Place, Surfside
  • $759,000
  • Agency: Adore Residential
  • Contact: Nola Debney 0412 907 002
  • Inspect: By appointment

From the renovated kitchen, to the spacious outdoor area, this home proves the ideal environment for a growing family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Free Articles

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.