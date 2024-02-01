Plenty happening in Eurobodalla community as groups invite new members

There's plenty to do in the Eurobodalla in the next few weeks for those wanting to connect and catch-up in the community.
The Euro Community Support Network (ECSN) are calling on the community to come together for their next meeting on Tuesday, February 13.
Meetings are held every two months with the ECSN providing regular opportunities for all the wonderful people working in different ways to support the local community to get together.
During the meeting participants can briefly update others about what they are currently working on, and together can identify opportunities for improving coordination and cooperation, both around our individual activities, as well as identifying and progressing issues of common concern.
Any individual or organisations working in the community sector in the Eurobodalla are strongly encouraged to come along - not for profits, private sector, representatives from local and state government bodies.
The Community Development and Youth Division of the Eurobodalla Shire Council has kindly offered space in their office to run the meetings (free of charge).
The next meeting is on Tuesday, February 13, from 10am to 12pm (if attendees could arrive a bit before to ensure the meeting starts on time).
Location: The Job Shop, 53 Queen St, Moruya
For further information please contact Jules Ircf_batemansbay@frrr.org.au
Long time community group Wrap with Love are inviting all keen knitters and crochet workers to their next meeting to be held at the Batemans Bay Library on Tuesday, February 23, from 10am to 12pm. Refreshments will be provided.
The South Coast group, with volunteers from Batemans Bay down to Cobargo, have been making wraps since 1993. The knits are then sent to aid agencies who distribute to people around the world in need.
Every year they send around 400 wraps to a central warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria for distribution.
If you need further information enquiries can be made to Jenny 0414 664 077.
