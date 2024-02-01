Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Plenty happening in Eurobodalla community as groups invite new members

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Batemans Bay Wrap with Love group during a meeting at the library. Picture file
Members of the Batemans Bay Wrap with Love group during a meeting at the library. Picture file

There's plenty to do in the Eurobodalla in the next few weeks for those wanting to connect and catch-up in the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.