Housing values steady in Eurobodalla after 12 month drop

The south coast region including Batemans Bay and Narooma saw a slight increase in housing values through January, in keeping with a national trend of 12 months of continual value rises.
The capital statistical area, which also takes in Bega, Goulburn and Young in the south western slopes, had a modest increase of 0.2 per cent for the first month of the year, just below the combined regional and national increase of 0.4 per cent.
The increase comes after house values decreased in the statistical area by 1.8 per cent in the past year.
Regional housing markets are now showing a stronger trend in value growth compared to capital cities, which have slowed in momentum, according to CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless.
"While both the combined capitals and combined regional markets are losing momentum in the pace of value growth, the capital city trend has slowed more sharply, mostly due to the flattening of growth conditions in Melbourne and Sydney," he said.
"Across the other states, regional WA, SA and Queensland continue to record a slower pace of growth relative to their capital city counterparts; these are also the three regional markets where dwelling values are at record highs."
The January result comes after Batemans Bay ranked amongst the country's worst performers for dwelling value last year in CoreLogic's November Regional Market Update.
Despite worsening housing affordability, the volume of home sales has held slightly above average over the past three months.
CoreLogic estimated 115,241 dwellings were sold in the three months to the end of January which is 11.9 per cent higher than the same period last year.
"Despite ongoing cost of living pressures, high interest rates, low consumer sentiment and affordability constraints, homes are still selling," Mr Lawless said.
"Housing demand has been buoyed by high migration, but also tight rental markets that have probably incentivised renters to transition towards home ownership if they can afford to do so."
Nationally, house values have continued to rise at a faster rate compare to units with the gap between the median price of a house and unit in a capital city rising to 45.2 per cent.
On the back of steady increases in 2023, Perth's housing market continues to rise.
"Perth home values rose a further 1.6% in January, on par with the city's growth trend in November and December and only slightly lower than the recent high of 1.8% recorded in October," Mr Lawless said.
"The western capital continues to see housing demand outweigh supply, helping to push values 16.7% higher over the past 12 months.
"Despite that, housing prices remain relatively affordable compared with most capital cities, with the median dwelling value sitting just under $677,000."
