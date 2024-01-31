Perfect racing conditions await triathlon and Bay to Bridge competitors

Perfect racing conditions are likely to greet competitors this Saturday for the Batemans Bay Triathlon.
The 2024 edition of the fisiocrem Triathlon Batemans Bay will host about 600 athletes with Tomakin taking centre stage on Saturday, February 3.
Regarded as a boutique triathlon, Tomakin Sports & Social Club will act as event central. The site will also include the event's finish line and transition area.
For running enthusiasts, the race line-up includes the Bay to Bridge Running Festival - returning after its inaugural staging in 2023.
As for the triathlon, athletes have the choice of four distances in the swim/bike/run format:
The program also includes the Aquabike race (1.9km swim/55km bike only) which might appeal to a range of ages and abilities.
The Bay to Bridge Running Festival is held on the scenic Batemans Bay foreshore.
The event is perfect for both seasoned runners and running enthusiasts, offering something for everyone with a half marathon (21.1km), 10km, 5km, and 2km fun runs.
Runners will start on the Batemans Bay waterfront before crossing the Clyde River Bridge. They will continue along the foreshore to Corrigans Beach Reserve in Catalina before traveling through the finish arch on the Batemans Bay foreshore.
The picturesque run will attract more than 400 local competitors and those traveling from further afield.
Event organiser, Hew Colless of Elite Energy, said the two South Coast locations are a clear favourite on the company's event calendar.
"They're both such beautiful places, and entice those wanting to escape the city to race in a stunning and scenic location," he said.
"We see a lot of competitors from Sydney and especially Canberra".
