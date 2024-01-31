South Coast Marine Rescue units assemble for cross-agency flood training

Marine Rescue units from Batemans Bay and Tuross Moruya are among a group of 50 volunteers participating in a training exercise to develop flood rescue capabilities.
Seventeen Marine Rescue NSW units are involved in the cross-agency training, which is being led by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Saturday, February 3.
Called Who Let the Boats Out, units from Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter/Central Coast, Greater Sydney, Illawarra and Monaro regions will gather for the training.
Marine Rescue NSW General Manager Training and Capability Brad Whittaker said 21 Marine Rescue NSW vessels will be involved in Saturday's exercise.
"It is a great opportunity for Marine Rescue NSW to work with other rescue agencies, specifically the SES in the flood rescue space and one of our targets is to improve our overall capability to support a state-wide uptake in flood rescue capability," he said.
"This is a great opportunity without the pressure of a real rescue situation to test ourselves out, to develop our skills and to most importantly find ways where we can work together smoothly and efficiently.
"That is the best way that we will be able to save lives during a real state-wide emergency."
Following the recommendations of the 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry and funding from the NSW Government, the volunteer rescue service has been building capability to support the SES and other agencies during emergencies.
Marine Rescue will use its new custom designed multi-purpose vessels in the training exercise.
"The Marine Rescue NSW multi-purpose vessels are shared across the state as rescue assets that will be deployed outside our normal area of operations," Mr Whittaker said.
"Whilst our members have been trained on the craft and inducted on them, it is important to put them into real training situations out of our normal operating areas.
"When we do these activities with agencies like the NSW SES it allows us to put our craft into a flood rescue context and to develop our skills with that in mind.
"The community can be assured that in the event of a real emergency on our waterways this Saturday, our rescue craft and volunteer crews at our 46 units across NSW will be ready to respond."
Marine Rescue NSW Ulladulla will also be participating in the exercise.
